Ever since the Houston Rockets lost Fred VanVleet to a potential season-ending injury before the year began, it’s been reported that they’ve scoured the market for a veteran point guard. One such player became available this weekend after the Dallas Mavericks opted to release Tyus Jones upon his request.

But although the Rockets could use help at point guard heading into the final stretch of the regular season, they reportedly do not have any plans at the moment to make any roster moves, as per NBA insider Marc Stein.

As of right now, the Rockets have one open roster spot which presumably could go to Tyus Jones following his release at some point. Jones has until the final day of the regular season, April 12, to sign with a team to be eligible to play in the playoffs.

Article Continues Below

Prior to his release, Jones had appeared in eight games for the Mavericks, including two starts, at a little over 16 minutes per game. He was averaging 3.9 points, 1.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting only 38.2 percent from the field and 21.1 percent from the 3-point line. Jones was acquired by the Mavericks at the trade deadline in a deal with the Charlotte Hornets involving Malaki Brahman.

Since the beginning of the season, the Rockets have gone with a big lineup using Amen Thompson at point guard in the absence of VanVleet. His primary backup has been Reed Sheppard, while veteran Aaron Holiday can play minutes at the one as well. Should the Rockets sign Jones, it’s not quite clear where he would fit on the depth chart.