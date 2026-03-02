Team USA is currently in Arizona preparing for the World Baseball Classic. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is joining his fellow Team USA players as they look to take home the title after falling to Japan in the final in 2023.

Meanwhile, Pat McAfee is filming his show from the site of Team USA's training facility, and while speaking to Adam Schefter on Monday, Judge made a surprise appearance.

“F***ing Aaron Judge just showed up,” McAfee said while speaking to Schefter, as Judge walked onto the set with a smile. “This guy's gigantic. I mean, you've got to be kidding me. I'm sorry, Mr. Judge, hold one, Mr. Judge. We are getting some last-minute baseball news. Holy hell, what a thing… Thank you, Captain America.”

Schefter sat silently and smiled, taking the interview from a car, while the rest of the cast applauded the appearance of Judge. Judge also stood with a big grin on his face.

McAfee was clearly taken aback by the size of Aaron Judge. The Yankees outfielder stands at 6'7″, making him one of the taller players in MLB. The three-time AL MVP is also playing in his first World Baseball Classic, skipping out in 2023 after signing a new contract and being named the captain of the Yankees. Judge will also be the Team USA Captain at the World Baseball Classic.

Team USA will open pool play on March 6 against Brazil in Houston at the home of the Astros. They will continue playing on Saturday agaisnt Great Britain, then next Monday against Mexico, and finish out the next day against Italy.