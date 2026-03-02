The “Money” train is making another international stop. Floyd Mayweather Jr., the undefeated, multi-time world champion and Hall of Famer, is set to step back into the ring this June. But before he faces his longtime rival Manny Pacquiao in a highly anticipated professional rematch in September, Mayweather will first travel to Athens, Greece, for an exhibition bout against Greek kickboxing and martial arts legend Mike Zambidis. The bout was recently confirmed by Ring Magazine.

🥊 ANNOUNCED: Floyd Mayweather will face Greek kickboxer and martial artist Mike Zambidis in an exhibition fight in June in Athens, Greece. Mayweather is already set to take on Manny Pacquiao in a professional rematch on September 19th in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/yzdvQ54yAo — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) March 2, 2026

For Mayweather, these exhibition bouts have become a lucrative post-retirement routine. Since officially retiring from professional boxing with a perfect 50-0 record following his 2017 victory over Conor McGregor, Mayweather has continued to monetize his legacy. He’s traveled the globe, from Japan to the Middle East, and now Europe, taking on a variety of opponents, including YouTubers, MMA fighters, and reality TV stars. This upcoming bout in Athens follows a familiar pattern: fighting a non-boxer, often a prominent figure in their home country, in an event designed more for spectacle and financial gain than competitive sport.

Article Continues Below

The 48-year-old Mike Zambidis, known as “Iron Mike,” presents an interesting stylistic matchup, albeit in an unfamiliar sport. Zambidis is a legendary figure in kickboxing, boasting an incredible record with over 150 wins and more than 80 knockouts. His aggressive, powerful style and renowned durability made him a fan favorite in organizations like K-1 World MAX. However, the intricacies of the sweet science are vastly different from the rules of kickboxing. Zambidis will have to adapt to a strictly boxing format against arguably the greatest defensive fighter of his generation. While Zambidis undoubtedly possesses knockout power, landing clean shots on the elusive Mayweather, even in an exhibition setting, will be a monumental challenge.

This exhibition in Greece serves as a profitable prelude to the main event of Mayweather’s 2026 calendar: the highly anticipated rematch against Manny Pacquiao. Scheduled for September 19th in Las Vegas, this professional bout is a sequel to their record-breaking 2015 “Fight of the Century,” which Mayweather won via unanimous decision. The Pacquiao rematch carries significant historical weight and massive financial implications. The Zambidis exhibition will likely serve as a high-profile, low-risk tune-up, allowing Mayweather to shake off any ring rust and build momentum before stepping back under the brightest lights against a familiar, world-class adversary.