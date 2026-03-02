While the St. Louis Cardinals are entering a full scale rebuild, they are still expecting shortstop Masyn Winn to lead their major league roster. But that can't happen if he is dealing with an injury.

Winn was removed from Monday's spring training lineup due to arm soreness. However, manager Oli Marmol doesn't expect the injury to remain a lingering concern, via Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Dispatch.

“He's fine, but with tomorrow being off, I just said take the day and then we'll jump back on this thing,” Marmol said.

Marmol on the Cardinals will keep a close eye on Winn, but they appeared to have avoided anything serious. Still early in spring training, St. Louis wants to remain cautious. Especially when it comes to a pivotal player in the current lineup like Winn.

During the 2025 season, the shortstop hit .253 with nine home runs, 51 RBIs and nine stolen bases. It was a small off from the .267 batting average, 15 homers, 57 RBIs and 11 stolen bases Winn put up in 2024. However, his most recent season marked the first time Winn earned the Gold Glove award.

Once fully healthy, the Cardinals will be expecting Winn to once again be one of the better defenders at the position. He will likely be helping usher in a new era as top prospect JJ Wetherholt seems likely to be the team's second baseman sooner rather than later. Both players give St. Louis at least a middle infield they can build around.

Being removed from the lineup certainly opened some eyes. But Winn and the Cardinals seem to just be taking things lightly in the middle of an intense spring training.