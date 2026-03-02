The Arizona Cardinals are one of the more interesting teams to watch in the NFL offseason. The biggest reason for that is due to Kyler Murray and what Arizona will end up doing with him. It does seem like it's time for both sides to split up, but the question is, how? The Cardinals will look to trade Murray first, but they might have to cut him due to what they ask for him and combined with his contract.

Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer mentioned the best move for Murray would be to force Arizona to cut him. He reasons that the Cardinals will be on the hook for his money, and he will then get to pick wherever he wants to play from there after cutting ties with Arizona.

“And if Murray has the hammer, the best move for him is to force Arizona to cut him,” Breer said. “In that case, the Cardinals would be on the hook for $36.8 million, while saving nearly $6 million for this year and avoiding the 2027 guarantees. Presuming another team isn’t giving Murray more than that (a fair presumption), then Murray can do what Russell Wilson did in 2024 and sign elsewhere for the minimum, while handing the rest of the bill back to the Cardinals.”

Breer did say that while this would be the best-case scenario for Murray, he ultimately thinks this is what will happen with him because the financial aspect might be too much to overcome.

The reason a divorce between the two sides seems inevitable at this point is that a recent report from ESPN Cardinals reporter Josh Weinfuss said Murray and general manager Monti Ossenfort hadn't spoken since the season concluded.

Murray has spent seven seasons with the Cardinals, but it will be best remembered for its shortcomings. He was drafted with the top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He started 87 games with Arizona, posting a 38-48-1 record and only making one playoff appearance. He completed 67.1% of passes, throwing 121 touchdowns to 60 interceptions and, of course, was a huge factor with his legs. Murray rushed 532 times for 3,193 yards and 32 touchdowns as well.