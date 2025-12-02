Nothing has gone right for the Sacramento Kings to begin the 2025-26 NBA season. After trading De'Aaron Fox last season and entering the year with several former All-Stars on their roster, like DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, and Russell Westbrook, there was hope that the Kings would be able to hold their own.

That has not been the case, and after losing 115-107 to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night, the Kings now find themselves at 5-16 overall, near the bottom of the NBA standings.

Frustrations have already begun to set in for Sacramento and their star players, and DeRozan let this be known with his thoughts on where he and the team are at.

“Putting one foot in front of the next. Keep going forward,” DeRozan said in response to what he's solely focused on right now, via Sactown Sports 1140. “It's easy to dwell on a negative. (And) be frustrated, but you got to worry about the next game and try to get one game at a time.”

Although this sounds like a veteran leader who is willing to do what is needed to help his team succeed, DeRozan's next response to whether change is “necessary” is what has raised some eyebrows.

“I mean, that ain't up to me,” DeRozan responded about the possibility of change. “You know, my job is to come in here, do whatever is needed, (and) try to make us get a win, you know? That's all I can control.”

DeRozan has heard his name come up in trade rumors as of late, and he has been linked the most by multiple reports to the Los Angeles Clippers. Several other teams around the league could also begin to show trade interest in the veteran as the holiday season approaches, especially given his contract.

Unlike most All-Star talents making $40 million or more, DeRozan's cap hit for the 2025-26 NBA season is just $24.75 million, which will allow multiple teams to explore the possibility of adding him.

From the Kings' perspective, it may make a lot of sense to trade the 36-year-old.

After all, this team is simply not what new GM Scott Perry expected it to be, and it's hard to imagine that DeRozan would be a part of this organization's long-term future plans.

Between now and the trade deadline, it continues to look increasingly likely that DeRozan will be on the move, and his comments surrounding how the organization could be on the verge of making changes further cements his mindset of likely wanting a fresh start.

In 21 games this season with the Kings, DeRozan has averaged 18.4 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the floor. He is still known throughout the league for being one of the best mid-range scorers, which is why he could provide instant value to a playoff-contending team.