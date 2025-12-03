It's a full-circle moment for Washington Commanders quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard after he was hired by his beloved alma mater, Stanford, to be its head coach.

Pritchard will take over from interim coach Frank Reich, who stepped in after Stanford axed Troy Taylor in March.

Amid the good news, the Commanders made sure to express their gratitude to the 38-year-old Pritchard. As shown in the video from the documentary series “Hard Knocks,” Washington safety Jeremy Reaves spoke on behalf of the team during their team meeting.

“We had a special thing happen to one of ours. We want to give a huge Commanders appreciation to the dude that I've personally been with through a lot. We see him in every aspect of this building, man. Now, he's on a new journey. Super excited for you brother, I'm happy for you, man,” said Reaves.

A warm reception from the @Commanders after assistant Tavita Pritchard was named Stanford's head coach 👏#HardKnocks In Season with the NFC East premieres tonight at 9pm ET on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/TNdTImZ0qf — NFL (@NFL) December 2, 2025

The team room erupted in cheers after Reaves' speech. Based on the reaction of some, it looked like they weren't aware that Pritchard was signed by Stanford.

While he's excited to call the shots for Stanford, Pritchard stressed that he will always cherish the time he has spent in Washington, especially the relationships he has built.

“Brotherhood equals winning happens on the highest level. You guys have proven that and shown me that, and what you've allowed me to take now in this new role, I'm grateful because I go back with the strong conviction that it's what it's f****** all about. Thank you, guys for that,” said Pritchard, who joined the Commanders in 2023.

Pritchard will be Stanford's 37th head coach.