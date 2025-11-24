The Los Angeles Clippers could be preparing for a major roster shakeup, and veteran scorer DeMar DeRozan has quickly emerged as their most intriguing target.

According to the latest trade buzz, DeRozan is firmly on the Clippers’ radar as they search for offensive stability and late-game creation to support Kawhi Leonard and James Harden.

Los Angeles, sitting well below expectations early in the season, is looking for a spark to revive a campaign that has drifted dangerously off track.

The Sacramento Kings (4-13) are willing to trade anyone on their roster except for Keegan Murray and Nique Clifford, per @JakeLFischer Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Russell Westbrook and others are reportedly available pic.twitter.com/kgnqpHoV7V — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 23, 2025

League insiders suggest the team has explored multiple pathways to landing DeRozan, including proposals centered around veteran role players such as Bogdan Bogdanović and Derrick Jones Jr.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings, the team currently holding DeRozan’s contract, may be approaching a breaking point. At 4-13, Sacramento has been one of the league's biggest disappointments after a strong offseason with hopes of building a Western Conference contender.

Instead, the roster has looked disjointed, defensively vulnerable, and is struggling to find its identity.

Per reporting from JakeLFischer, the Kings are now open to trading every player on the roster except Keegan Murray and Nique Clifford, signaling that a full-scale teardown is on the table.

That means stars like Sabonis, LaVine, DeRozan, and even Russell Westbrook could be moved as Sacramento shifts its focus back toward building around youth.

For the Clippers, the appeal of DeRozan is clear. He remains a strong mid-range scorer, averaging 17.9 points, 3.6 assists, and shooting 49.5% from the field through 17 games this season.

His ability to create off the dribble and manufacture late-game buckets could help solve the offensive stagnation that continues to haunt Tyronn Lue’s squad.

But questions remain, especially on defense. Adding DeRozan to an already offense-heavy roster raises concerns about balance and playoff viability. Salary matching also complicates discussions, making a third team potentially necessary to complete a deal.

Still, momentum is building. With Sacramento’s urgency rising and the Clippers aggressively searching for answers, the rumor mill has rarely been louder.

And if the Kings truly hit the reset button? DeRozan could be the first big domino to fall.