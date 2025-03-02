On Saturday evening, the Sacramento Kings continued their recent hot streak with a big road win over the Houston Rockets, a team that has given them trouble as of late. The Kings have now won six out of their past eight games, with the win over Houston being arguably the most impressive result in that stretch.

However, the win on Saturday did come at a price, as star big man Domantas Sabonis left the game with an apparent hamstring injury just a minute into the contest. He didn't return to the game.

“We’ll see in the coming days,” said head coach Doug Christie, per Jason Anderson of the Fresno Bee. “Probably tomorrow or the next day we’ll have an idea, but everyone’s just pulling for him. Stepping in and, wow, we’re talking about Domantas Sabonis, who covers the stat sheet in a way that is difficult to do. A lot of guys stepped in and weren’t trying to do too much. They were just trying to do what they do and that adds up to everyone pulling the rope in the same direction.”

Sabonis has been doing a lot of the heavy lifting for the Kings since their trade of De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs, although it should be noted that newly acquired Zach LaVine has also been playing during his Sacramento tenure thus far. LaVine of course is paired with his former Chicago Bulls teammate DeMar DeRozan on the Kings.

At this point, it's looking likely that the Kings could at least secure a play-in, if not playoff, spot this year, which would give them their third straight appearance in the NBA postseason after more than a decade on the outside looking in.

Still, if Sabonis is out for extended time, it could throw a wrench in those plans.