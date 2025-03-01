ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Kings have struggled to find consistency this season, while the Rockets have been one of the bigger surprise teams. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Rockets prediction and pick.

The Kings have had an up-and-down season but recently have won two straight and have a 30-28 record. De'Aaron Fox was traded away, and they parted ways with Mike Brown. Still, they received Zach LaVine in exchange for Fox, DeMar Derozan, and Domantas Sabonis, who make up a solid trio. This would be a big win to keep their playoff hopes up against the Rockets.

The Rockets have been the biggest surprise team in the NBA, and they have won three of the last four games towards a 37-22 record. They have a trio of standout scorers, including Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, and Fred VanVleet, but their bread and butter is defense. This would be a big win against a Kings team still clinging to their playoff hopes, especially at home.

Here are the Kings-Rockets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Rockets Odds

Sacramento Kings: +4 (-110)

Moneyline: +142

Houston Rockets: -4 (-110)

Moneyline: -168

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs. Rockets

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: Space City Home Network

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings' offense has been one of the best in the NBA this season. They are seventh in scoring at 116.9 points per game, eighth in field goal percentage at 47.6% from the field, and 19th in three-point shooting at 34.9% from behind the arc.

Six Kings have averaged double digits in scoring, with Zach LaVine leading the team, averaging 22.9 points per game. Three Kings were averaging at least 20 points per game next to him. Next, Sabonis leads the team in assists with 6.3. They are also averaging 26.9 assists per game as a team.

Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, and DeMar DeRozan are the best players on this offense, but they face a great defense in Houston. This is a difficult matchup, and the Rockets have the advantage.

The Rockets' offense has talent but has been inconsistent despite its record. It is 17th in scoring, at 112.9 points per game, 26th in field goal percentage, at 44.7%, and 27th in three-point percentage, at 34.2%.

Seven players are averaging over double digits this season, showing they have some offensive balance. Jalen Green is the best scorer on this roster, averaging 21.4 points per game. Van Vleet is the team's best passer, averaging 5.8 per game. Van Vleet is a solid passer, but the team only averages 22.7 assists per game.

The offense depends on Alperen Sengun, Green, and Van Vleet. This offense has talent and has shown flashes, but it has been too inconsistent. They should find some success in this game against the Kings at home.

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings' defense has struggled this season. They are 21st in points allowed, at 115.6 points per game, 18th in field goal percentage, 46.7%, and 29th in three-point defense, allowing 37.6% from behind the arc.

The Kings' frontcourt has been solid. Sabonis leads the team with 14.4 rebounds per game. Next, Keegan Murray is the blocks leader, averaging 0.9 per game. The perimeter defense has also been playing well, and five different Kings have averaged at least one steal, with Ellis leading the team with 1.4 per game.

This defense has been unimpressive, but the Rockets don't offer much on offense, so they have the advantage on this side of the court. This will be the X-factor in the game.

The Rockets' defense has been one of the best in the NBA. They are fifth in points allowed, 108.8 points per game, fifth in field goal defense, 45.3%, and fifth in three-point defense, 34.9% permitted % from behind the arc.

Sengun has been great as Houston's frontcourt leader. He does everything for the Rockets on offense and defense. He is the best rebounder on the team, averaging 10.6 per game. Amen Thompson and Tari Eason are up next as the block and steals leaders. Thompson averages 1.3 blocks, while Eason averages 1.9 steals per game.

This defense is one of the best and should be able to slow down the new-look Kings. Expect the Rockets to stifle the Kings at home on this side of the court.

Final Kings-Rockets Prediction & Pick

This game feels like a toss-up. The Rockets have the advantage at home and I trust this defense the most out of any of the units in this game. Jalen Green should engineer this offense to score enough points, and they should clamp down on the Kings and stifle Sabonis, LaVine, and DeRozan. The Rockets win and cover at home.

Final Kings-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets -4 (-110)