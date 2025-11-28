Joe Burrow picked up right where he left off as he carried the Cincinnati Bengals past the Baltimore Ravens, 32-14, at M&T Bank Stadium on Thanksgiving Day.

Even the holiday didn't prevent Burrow from going to work, throwing 24-of-46 for 261 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He also became the first quarterback this season to tally at least 40 passes in the first three quarters.

The 28-year-old star had been out of commission since Week 2 after suffering a turf toe injury versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. His absence was deeply felt, as the Bengals stumbled to a losing record.

Now that he is back, Cincinnati could go on a late run and give them a better shot at qualifying for the playoffs. But in the meantime, Burrow is simply thankful that he has fully recovered.

“I had to knock off some rust there in the first half. I expected myself to play better, but it's just good to be back out there,” said Burrow in the video shared by Cincinnati Enquirer's Kelsey Conway.

Joe Burrow on the win in Baltimore: pic.twitter.com/c6ij4xmp4F — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) November 28, 2025

Despite the long layoff, Burrow outplayed Lamar Jackson, who went 17-of-32 for 246 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception.

The Bengals snapped their four-game skid and improved to 4-8.

Burrow had plenty of help, with Tanner Hudson and Andrei Iosivas each catching a touchdown and Ja’Marr Chase logging 110 yards on seven receptions. Evan McPherson, meanwhile, had a career-high six field goals.

Burrow remains the undisputed leader of the Bengals, and the team will go as far as he takes them. Hopefully for them, the road doesn't end in the regular season.