There's no other way to put it: the Sacramento Kings are struggling. Even though they recently upset the Denver Nuggets, they hold a 4-13 record.

This is despite having Russell Westbrook, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan. As a result, questions are being raised about the status of Doug Christie, who is in his first year as head coach. But to hear GM Scotty Perry say it, he has confidence in Christie's ability to coach, per Sam Amick of The Athletic.

“I think the things that are Doug’s strengths, as you talked about, is that he has a lot of natural leadership qualities,” Perry said. “He’s very passionate and emotional about the Sacramento Kings. Obviously, he was part of, really, the last team that had that sustainable success we talked about. So this means a great deal to him. And this is his first year as a head coach, so there’s a learning curve for him as well. But I’ve got complete confidence, and the organization does as well, that he’s going to be able to lead this team into better times.”

Doug Christie has become a staple for the Kings

From 2000 to 2005, Christie was a fixture on the Kings. He was part of the 2002 team that went all the way to the Western Conference Finals. A team that featured Chris Webber, Vlade Divac, and Mike Bibby.

Last December, he became the interim head coach after Mike Brown was fired. Sacramento finished with a record of 40-42 and missed the postseason.

Article Continues Below

“I think he would be the first to say to you that we’re not where we want to be,” Perry said. “We have not achieved that consistent competitive product on the floor. We have not consistently started to show the identity that is necessary to create that sustainable winner.”

Yet despite the obvious struggles, Perry recognizes the work Christie has been putting in.

“But I can tell you, as well as say it to the Sacramento community, that this guy is working extremely hard to push every single button to do so,” he said. “I’ve been around long enough to know that coaching’s not easy. I’m a former coach, and it’s a difficult, tough task. But I believe he’s up to it. I’m confident that he’s up to it, and we’ll continue to support him, and to help him, like we’re going to do with our young players. … I want to play a part in helping him develop as a head coach, and in him being the one to ultimately lead us towards that sustainable winning that we’ve talked about.”

On Monday, the Kings will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.