The Baltimore Ravens failed to protect their home turf on Thanksgiving Day as they bowed to the Cincinnati Bengals, 32-14, at M&T Bank Stadium.

The much-awaited return of Joe Burrow gave the Bengals an extra boost as they outclassed the Ravens in the final three quarters to secure the victory. Cincinnati improved to 4-8, while Baltimore dropped to 6-6.

Lamar Jackson went 17-of-32 for 246 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. He had three turnovers and was sacked three times.

Despite the forgettable evening, Kyle Hamilton didn't sound too troubled about Jackson.

“Even LeBron (James) has an off night,” said Hamilton, as quoted by ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

It's worth noting that James is a big fan of Jackson, even publicly expressing his admiration for the two-time MVP in several instances.

For his part, Hamilton had seven combined tackles, including one for loss. He was previously deemed questionable against the Bengals after being bothered by a foot issue in Week 12 against the New York Jets.

Jackson was outplayed by Burrow, who had not played since Week 2 due to a turf toe injury. He went 24-for-46 for 261 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Burrow also set a season record after his active start.

As Hamilton pointed out, the Ravens do not need to press the panic button. They are not too far behind the Pittsburgh Steelers for the top spot in the AFC North, and the 28-year-old Jackson definitely knows how to pick himself up after a bad outing.

Moreover, Baltimore has seemingly found its footing after faltering to 1-5 to start the campaign.

The Ravens will battle the Steelers in a critical face-off on December 7.