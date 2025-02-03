The Sacramento Kings traded De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs in a deal that felt inevitable to happen over the past week. General manager Monte McNair recently spoke about the trade, showing his love for Fox and also welcoming Zach LaVine to the team.

“De'Aaron has played a pivotal role with our franchise, and we are deeply grateful for everything he did to support the organization on and off the court,” McNair said in a statement. “We appreciate Kevin's many contributions to the team, especially as a key member of the 2023 playoff team. We also thank Jordan for his hard work and commitment during his time with the Kings.

“As we look to the future, I am excited to welcome Zach to Sacramento. He is a gifted scorer, and his athleticism will make an impact on both ends of the floor. We also look forward to Sidy joining the Kings.”

The Kings will now move without their star guard but still have the team capable enough to be top-10 in the league. LaVine will be reuniting with DeMar DeRozan, as the two played together for the Chicago Bulls the past three seasons.

De'Aaron Fox traded to Spurs in three-team deal

The Spurs have their star point guard to pair alongside Victor Wembanyama for years to come, but before departing, he shared a nice message with Kings fans.

“I can't quite find the words to express what I want to say, but thank you,” Fox said. “Coming in as a 19-year-old kid and leaving as a 27-year-old man, I'm grateful I got to spend the beginning of my young adulthood here. The love for the city is unmatched.

“To the fans – y'all deserve the best. I wanted to end my career here and never expected it would end this way, but I'll always be grateful for your support.

“Thank you for the love you've showed me and my family. Sacramento will always hold a special place in my heart.”

The Spurs have shown this season that they're going to be a young team ready to compete in the future, and Fox landing there may speed up the process. The Spurs didn't have to give up much to get Fox, and they were able to keep their young core intact. It's not certain what they'll be able to do this season, but with a full camp and chemistry built, the Spurs should be a team to look out for for years to come.