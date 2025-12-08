The Sacramento Kings have been a major dumpster fire so far in the 2025-26 season, currently sitting at 6-17 ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Indiana Pacers, despite a recent road win over the Miami Heat. Zach LaVine may have bumped up his trade value slightly in that game with a 42-point performance, but it remains to be seen whether or not the Kings will be able to wring any value out of this roster.

Russell Westbrook has been up and down so far in his tenure with Sacramento, and recently, a fan courtside called Westbrook “Westbrick,” his notorious online nickname referencing his poor shooting ability, and the Kings guard responded quickly, as captured on amateur video.

“Don't play around with me,” said Westbrook, via Fullcourtpass on X, formerly Twitter.

Westbrook then promptly buried a jumper on the ensuing play.

Russell Westbrook to a kid who called him “Westbrick” “What you say? What you say? Don’t play around with me. Don’t play on me.” (Via ramseustv/TT)pic.twitter.com/Z1uYi3fAc0 — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) December 8, 2025

This isn't the first time that Westbrook has gotten into it with a fan courtside, specifically over the Westbrick nickname, which has haunted him for years now dating back to his disastrous stint with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Overall, as previously mentioned, the Kings' season has been a trainwreck up to this point, with every concern about the team's puzzling roster construction turning out to be more than validated.

Sacramento has essentially put together an older, slower version of the early 2020s Chicago Bulls, which were already not a very good team to begin with, and have done very little in the way of building for the future or stockpiling assets.

As previously mentioned, it's possible that the Kings could get something for players like LaVine or Domantas Sabonis if they play well over the next month or so, but overall, things are looking quite bleak in Sacramento at the current juncture.

Still, that clearly won't stop Westbrook from playing hard.