On Wednesday evening, the Sacramento Kings continued their losing ways with a blowout 121-95 road loss at the hands of the Houston Rockets. The Kings were able to keep things relatively competitive for the first half of this game, but were outscored by 27 points in the second half en route to the tough loss.

It was a decent game for Russell Westbrook, who scored 12 points to go along with nine assists and four rebounds against his former Rockets team, and at one point, he got to the basket for an easy dunk and then waved his hands up in the air and hit the viral “6-7” meme that has been circulating in recent months.

Russell Westbrook hit the 6-7 celebration after this made dunk in Kings-Rockets last night 💀pic.twitter.com/KDgotG7htw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fans in the stands were not exactly receptive to the celebration, booing their team's former point guard as he trotted back to the other end of the floor.

Article Continues Below

Overall, it's been a disastrous season for the Kings so far in 2025-26. As many fans predicted heading into the campaign, the Kings' offense features an ugly barrage of bricked mid-range jumpers from players like DeMar DeRozan, Westbrook, and Domantas Sabonis, more closely resembling a 2009 NBA offense than one that can thrive in 2025-26.

Making matters worse is the fact that the Kings have little to nothing in the way of young talent on their team, with veterans like those three and Zach LaVine soaking up most of the minutes and not delivering winning results.

It should come as no surprise at this point that the Kings have been enveloped in trade rumors as their season continues to spiral, but it's certainly worth wondering what exactly the team could get for some of its veterans considering the way they've played this year.

The Kings will next take the floor on Saturday evening against the Miami Heat on the road at 8:00 pm ET.