Russell Westbrook is on his seventh team in the NBA, as he's still playing as a solid role player in the league. His longevity is impressive, and it seems to be paying off, as the Sacramento Kings guard has officially passed Tim Duncan on the all-time scoring list.

During the Kings' 121-95 loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night, Westbrook's 12 points were enough for him to jump the San Antonio Spurs legend in all-time scoring, according to Tristi Rodriguez of NBC Sports. The 37-year-old point guard reached 26,498 career points after scoring his eighth point on Wednesday. Duncan finished his career with 26,496 points.

“Russell Westbrook has reached yet another incredible NBA milestone. With his eighth point in the second quarter of the Kings' game against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night, the star point guard reached a total of 26,498 career points, passing Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Tim Duncan (26,496 points) for 17th on the NBA's all-time scoring list.”

Article Continues Below

The nine-time All-Star currently has 26,502 total points scored throughout his career, and that number will continue to grow. He'll have the opportunity to potentially surpass Dominque Wilkins next, who sits at No. 16 on the NBA's all-time scoring list with 26,668 points. With Russell Westbrook averaging 13.5 points per game this season, he's on pace to pass Wilkins within the next 12 to 13 games.

In his first season in Sacramento, not only is Russell Westbrook averaging 13.5 points, but he's also averaging 7.0 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the three-point line. His 42.5% field goal percentage is tied for second-lowest in his career.

His next chance to continue racking up the points will come on Saturday. After Westbrook and the Kings take a short two-day break, they'll be back in action with a matchup against the Miami Heat.