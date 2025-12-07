Zach LaVine pulled off an astounding franchise feat with his explosive performance in the Sacramento Kings' 127-111 road win over the Miami Heat on Saturday night.

LaVine is going through the 12th year of his NBA career, his second with the Kings. He stands out as one of the best volume scorers in the league, especially from the perimeter.

The veteran guard put that skillset on full display throughout Sacramento's contest against Miami. In 39 minutes of action, he finished with a stat line of 42 points, six rebounds, one assist, and a steal. He shot 12-of-24 from the field, including 8-of-13 from beyond the arc, and 10-of-11 from the free-throw line.

LaVine made franchise history with his performance, per StatMuse. Scoring 42 points, grabbing six rebounds, and making eight triples are things that Keegan Murray last achieved in a game for the team.

How Zach LaVine, Kings played against Heat

It was an incredible performance for Zach LaVine to have on the road, leading the Kings to a solid road win over the Heat.

Things were close to start the game as Sacramento only led 34-31 after the first quarter. They finally took full control of the contest after outscoring Miami by 20 points (67-47) in the second and third quarter, something that the hosts failed to recover from.

Perimeter shooting and fast break points made the difference in this matchup. The Kings prevailed in both categories by making 14 3-pointers and scoring 25 points on the fast break. It wasn't the same for the Heat as they only converted nine triples and produced 11 fast break points.

Six players scored in double-digits for Sacramento in the win, including LaVine. Keegan Murray had a solid display of 16 points, four rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and an assist. He shot 6-of-11 overall, including 2-of-5 from downtown, and 2-of-4 from the charity stripe. Nique Clifford came next with 15 points and seven rebounds, DeMar DeRozan had 13 points and six assists, while Russell Westbrook and Maxime Raynaud provided 12 points each.

Sacramento improved to a 6-17 record on the season, holding the 13th spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 0.5 games above the Los Angeles Clippers and 3.5 games above the New Orleans Pelicans while trailing the Dallas Mavericks by two games and Utah Jazz by 2.5 games.

The Kings will look forward to their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. ET.