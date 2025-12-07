On Saturday evening, the Sacramento Kings improved to 6-17 on the 2025-26 NBA season with a big road win over the Miami Heat by a score of 127-111. The Kings were led by 42 points from Zach LaVine, who torched the Miami defense with a barrage of three pointers throughout the evening and reminded the world what a lethal scorer he can be when he's on.

After the game, LaVine essentially put his team on blast for some of their previous struggles despite the big win.

“I can do that any night if they give me the damn ball enough,” said LaVine, per Cyro Asseo of Hoopshype on X, formerly Twitter.

This isn't the first petulant quote that LaVine has given in the aftermath of a game this season, as the shooting guard has not exactly been a great fit with the Kings so far during his tenure there.

Coming into this question, there were major questions about Sacramento's roster construction, as some viewed the team as having essentially revitalized the early 2020s Chicago Bulls, with LaVine and DeMar DeRozan leading the way, and it has led to some predictably poor results so far this year.

With this being the case, trade rumors have been swirling around the Kings throughout the year, with some wondering how much the team could get for players like Domantas Sabonis. LaVine certainly helped his own trade stock go up with his performance on Saturday against Miami, a team he has been linked to in hypothetical trades throughout his career. The fact that the team doesn't have much young talent on the roster could have just about everyone is on the table in that regard.

In any case, the Kings will next take the floor on Monday evening on the road against the Indiana Pacers. That game is set to tip off at 7:00 pm ET.