The Sacramento Kings signed veteran guard Russell Westbrook on Wednesday, one of the final major dominoes to fall before the start of the season. But the Kings were not done adding to their roster after the Westbrook signing. The Kings followed that up with another training camp signing of veteran wing DaQuan Jeffries, as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com.

With the signing of DaQuan Jeffries, the Kings’ training camp roster now stands at 16 players, and all three two-way contract slots filled. Of those 16 standard contracts, 14 of them are guaranteed deals with Terence Davis on an Exhibit 10 contract. While details of Jeffries’ contract were not immediately available, it’s likely that it is also an Exhibit 10 contract.

It’s possible that Jeffries and Davis are going to battle it out in camp and preseason for the final spot on the Kings’ roster. What’s more likely is neither one makes the team and the Kings go into the regular season with 14 players on the roster.

But in the case, that Jeffries does wind up making the final roster, the Kings are getting a player who is familiar with the organization. Jeffries began his NBA career with the Kings after going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft. Over the course of six seasons, Jeffries has suited up for the Kings, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets whom he most recently played for.

Last season, Jeffries appeared in 47 games for the Hornets, including 20 starts, at a little over 22 minutes per game. The Hornets initially acquired Jeffries in the Karl-Anthony Towns blockbuster trade as part of a salary dump. They opted to keep him on the roster for the entire season.

He averaged a career-high 6.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists with splits of 40.5 percent shooting from the field, 33.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80 percent shooting from the free-throw line.