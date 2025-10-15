The Sacramento Kings and nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook have officially agreed to a one-year, minimum contract for the 2025-26 season, league sources told ClutchPoints on Wednesday.

Westbrook, 36, had originally opted out of his contract with the Denver Nuggets due to concerns about playing time in order to pursue other opportunities around the league. While the Kings had maintained interest in communication with Westbrook since the start of free agency, he remained a free agent through the start of training camp.

This offseason, Sacramento had pursued multiple players, like Dennis Schroder and Jonathan Kuminga, which ultimately stalled negotiations between Westbrook and the organization.

Finding key backcourt talent in the wake of trading De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs was one of new general manager Scott Perry's goals this offseason, and he has now added two essential veterans in Westbrook and Schroder.

Westbrook will hold a key role in the Kings' plans for the 2025-26 season, league sources said.

Although Sacramento had always planned to sign Westbrook before the 2024-25 season began, the organization had explored trade opportunities involving other guards on its roster before finalizing the terms of a deal with the former NBA MVP.

Malik Monk and Devin Carter are two players Perry and his front office had explored the possibility of trading this offseason, sources said. However, with no market existing much of the offseason and throughout the preseason, the Kings finally agreed to Westbrook's contract, filling their 15th and final roster spot.

Westbrook now joins a Kings team with many questions to answer in a crowded Western Conference.

However, this roster boasts plenty of experience and All-Star-level talent, featuring Westbrook, Schroder, Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan.

This is not the first time Westbrook will play alongside Schroder in the backcourt, as these two led the Oklahoma City Thunder to 49 wins during the 2018-19 season.

Last season in Denver, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the floor in 75 games.