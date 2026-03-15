After watching San Antonio Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama turn in another dominant performance in a 115-102 win against the Charlotte Hornets, Keldon Johnson made a declaration about his teammate. With all the hype around Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo's historic 83-point game, Metta World Peace believes Wembanyama can score 101. The legendary defender would probably agree with one of Wemby's teammates' takes.

Johnson labeled Wembanyama the best and most valuable player in the NBA, per NBA on Prime.

“Best player in the world. MVP. If anybody else got anything to say, come holla at me.”

"Best player in the world. MVP. If anybody else got anything to say, come holla at me." 😂 Keldon Johnson crashing Wemby's interview is everything 😆 pic.twitter.com/bKL4NamFnY — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) March 14, 2026

Wembanyama led the Spurs with 32 points on 13-for-24 shooting, including 5-of-10 from deep, 12 rebounds, eight assists, four blocks, and two steals. Keldon Johnson's 13 points led the Spurs' bench, and D'Aaron Fox added 17 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

While Wembanyama is the overwhelming odds-on favorite to win this year's Defensive Player of the Year, he's trailing Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic for MVP.

Victor Wembanyama's MVP, DPOY dreams after Spurs win

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Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama discussed the MVP and DPOY awards after Saturday's win against the Hornets. Making his goals clear, Wembanyama hopes to win both accolades for the 2025-26 season, he said, during his postgame interview with NBA on Prime.

“Right now in my mind is taking great care of my body cause I also want to win the MVP, and the DPOY. So I'm trying to press the gas from now until the end of the season.”

Wemby: "Right now in my mind is taking great care of my body cause I also want to win the MVP, and the DPOY. So I'm trying to press the gas from now until the end of the season" pic.twitter.com/0otDre8gp1 — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) March 14, 2026

The Spurs will face the Clippers on Monday.