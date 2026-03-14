The San Antonio Spurs have a firm hold on the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with 15 games remaining on the regular season schedule. While the team focuses on reaching the playoffs, it sounds like Victor Wembanyama has some lofty MVP and Defensive Player of the Year goals.

During the postgame press conference after the Spurs' 115-102 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, the 22-year-old center claimed he is ensuring to keep his body fit and healthy for the final stretch of the season. He also claimed he wants to win, not just the MVP, but also the DPOY this year.

“Right now, in my mind is taking great care of my body cause I also want to win the MVP and the DPOY,” said Wembanyama. “So, I'm trying to press the gas from now until the end of the season. Really take care of my treatment, take care of my sleep, take care of my routine, and show up for my team.”

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Wemby: "Right now in my mind is taking great care of my body cause I also want to win the MVP, and the DPOY. So I'm trying to press the gas from now until the end of the season" pic.twitter.com/0otDre8gp1 — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) March 14, 2026

Victor Wembanyama very well could achieve his goal of winning both the MVP and DPOY this year. He is at least making a strong case with his brilliant play, averaging 24.2 points, 11.1 rebounds (career-high), 2.9 assists, 1.0 steals, and 3.0 blocks (league-leader) per game. He's also shooting 50.6% from the floor and 36.0% from beyond the three-point line, which are both career highs.

An MVP and DPOY would be nice additions to Wembanyama's trophy case. The third-year veteran already has a Rookie of the Year Award for his efforts in the 2023-24 campaign. He was also named to the All-NBA Defensive Team that year. Wembanyama will have a chance to prove he is worthy of the two awards on Monday, March 16. The Spurs are scheduled to take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 7 p.m. EST in L.A.