Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins just made one of the boldest calls of the season, and it immediately put Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs front and center against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Speaking on First Take, Perkins did not hold back when discussing the NBA Finals picture. He went beyond praise. He made a prediction that turned heads across the league.

"The San Antonio Spurs are going to win the NBA Championship."@KendrickPerkins doubles down on the Spurs knocking the Thunder out of the playoffs 😯 pic.twitter.com/g9bs08Wpqw — First Take (@FirstTake) March 17, 2026

“Y’all know how I feel about the Oklahoma City Thunder. That’s my home away from home, but dammit, I’m going to say this again on national television, the San Antonio Spurs are going to win the NBA championship this year,” Perkins said.

That statement landed with force. It challenged the growing belief that the Thunder are the team to beat in the West. It also elevated a young Spurs group that continues to rise behind Victor Wembanyama.

Perkins did not stop there. “I don’t give a damn about all this, they don’t have the experience talk,” he added. “They’re going to have home court advantage all the way up to the conference finals.” His confidence reflects how San Antonio has played. The energy is real. The belief is building.

Why Spurs are gaining serious NBA Finals momentum

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Victor Wembanyama sits at the center of it all. Perkins praised his evolution into a complete force. “I love how he’s found that balance… being a big man first to a guy that could stretch the floor, being a star and a leader in his role,” he said. The growth shows every night.

However, the Spurs are not relying on one player. Stephon Castle has developed into a steady facilitator. Their two-man chemistry continues to improve. “When being Stephon Castle, they have that,” Perkins explained, pointing to their playoff-ready connection.

Meanwhile, veterans like Harrison Barnes and De’Aaron Fox bring experience and composure. The system thrives on what Perkins called “agenda free basketball.” Anyone can step up. Any moment can shift.

So as the NBA Finals race heats up, one question now takes over: are the Spurs truly ready to prove Kendrick Perkins right and take down the Thunder when it matters most?