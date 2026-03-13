The highly anticipated game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Denver Nuggets on Thursday lived up to the hype as both teams battled until the final buzzer. In the end, the Nuggets escaped with the win, 136-131.

It was a possible preview of the conference finals, and who would not like a head-to-head series between Victor Wembanyama and Nikola Jokic?

Wembanyama sat out the game against the Nuggets due to an ankle injury. Still, the Spurs kept it close, with Stephon Castle and De'Aaron Fox picking up the cudgels.

Castle finished with a triple-double of 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. He joined Wembanyama as the only players 21 years old or younger with multiple 30-point triple-doubles in team history, according to StatMuse.

Stephon Castle vs Denver: 30 PTS

11 REB

10 AST Joins Wemby as the only players 21 or younger with multiple 30 PT triple-doubles in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/xPAak75VXm — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 13, 2026

It was a nice consolation after their loss, which dropped the Spurs to 48-18. It was only their seventh defeat at Frost Bank Center.

After a stretch of lowly campaigns, the Spurs are reaping the benefits of their patience, getting Wembanyama and Castle in back-to-back drafts—with both winning as Rookie of the Year.

If Wembanyama and Castle keep on developing, they could be one of the NBA's best inside-outside duos ever, joining Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Tony Parker, and Karl Malone and John Stockton, among others.

The Spurs targeted Castle in the draft in 2024, but they did not fully expect to land him at No. 4, as the talented guard out of Connecticut was projected to be a top-three pick.

With Wembanyama, Castle, Dylan Harper, Julian Champagnie, and Carter Bryant on the roster, the future is truly bright in San Antonio.