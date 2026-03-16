Just as the LA Clippers got John Collins back from injury and were finally whole, they may have lost Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard left Saturday night's game against the Sacramento Kings with a left ankle injury and was quickly ruled out of the game as he went back into the Clippers locker room. It wasn't the only injury Leonard suffered, as the Clippers star suffered a laceration on his left eyelid after a collision with Kings star DeMar DeRozan, but was able to return after getting that closed up.

After suffering the ankle injury, Leonard limped over the bench and expressed frustration at the injury that has bothered him seemingly all season.

Kawhi Leonard was in a lot of pain and had to go to the locker room. Looked like he was grabbing at his ribs or chest. Hard to tell from here. pic.twitter.com/7AKaVohF6Z — Grant "Money" Mona (@Gmona48) March 15, 2026

Kawhi Leonard finished Saturday night's loss with 31 points, six rebounds, and two steals while shooting 13-of-23 from the field and 2-of-6 from three, but just 3-of-6 from the free throw line in 26 minutes of play. It was the second night of a back-to-back set for the Clippers and their ninth game in the first 14 days of the month.

After the game, head coach Tyronn Lue said the team had no update on Leonard's injury.

Kawhi Leonard was re-evaluated on Sunday afternoon, and the team announced that he is DOUBTFUL to play in Monday night's game against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. It's clearly a better sign than simply ruling him out of the game, with Leonard expected to get treatment over the next 24 hours in preparation for the game.

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Kawhi Leonard is DOUBTFUL to play for the Clippers tomorrow vs the Spurs with a Left Ankle Sprain. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 16, 2026

Leonard also missed the Clippers' home loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a left ankle injury on February 26th. That game took place during a week in which the Clippers had just one game — against the Wolves — in seven days.

Despite the loss, Kawhi Leonard had his 45 consecutive game of 20 or more points against the Kings, which set a new franchise record for the most consecutive 20+ point games in Clippers franchise history. Leonard passed legend Bob McAdoo's previous record of 44-straight, and has the second longest active streak behind Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

On the season, Kawhi Leonard has played 53 of the Clippers' 67 games, averaging 28.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.1 steals per game while playing 32.4 minutes a night. The 28.3 points per game are a career-high for Leonard, who is the only player in NBA history to average career-highs in scoring in their 14th season or later. Leonard is shooting 50.3 percent from the field, 38 percent from three, and 90.6 percent from the free throw line.

The Clippers, 34-33 on the season, have won 28 of their last 40 games since starting the season 6-21.