San Antonio Spurs fans have become increasingly used to watching Victor Wembanyama produce some of the harshest dunks on defenders in the NBA. However, the same appears to be true for his teammates, with Luke Kornet revealing a hilarious story about a specific practice dunk that left him struggling.

The 30-year-old revealed that back in September, he was doing a lot of ‘handoffs’ to shooters during practice, which even led to a block he was particularly proud of, per a post on X by ClutchPoints.

Luke Kornet on going against Wemby in practice 🤣👽 “September was a tough month… There was one time in transition, Steph Castle driving down, it was him and Vic… Steph just threw it off the backboard… I was told that he made it.” (via @whitenoisepod_)pic.twitter.com/S1u61B0OrY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 16, 2026

“We were playing pickup, games in the gym like four days a week. I was doing a lot of handoffs to shooters for the entire month of September because I felt like the only way I could get something going. I did one block that was like incredible, kind of coming from the three-point line, coming way over and shutting something down I think,” he revealed.

However, another time, he was simply left looking down as Wemby rose above him to throw down a dunk off a pass from Stephen Castle.

“There was one time in transition, Steph Castle driving down, it was him and Vic, two on one against me, already not a great spot to be in. Steph just threw it off the backboard, and then it was just like, I was told that he made it,” Kornet said.

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Of course, fans will not be surprised considering Wembanyama tends to produce similar moments during games as well. After a tough previous campaign that was curtailed due to injuries, Wembanyama has gone at 24.3 points, 11.2 rebounds and three blocks per game while shooting at more than 50% overall and more than 36% from beyond the arc.

He has already surpassed him games total of 46 from the previous year, having played across 52 games this season, which includes 43 starts. Wembanyama’s form has helped San Antonio improve from their 34-48 record last season (13th in the West) to 2nd in the conference this year, already having amassed 49 wins on the season.

Hence, there is little doubt that fans and Kornet himself will hope Wembanyama continues in the same vein.