Grammy-winning singer-songwriter John Legend got to meet San Antonio Spurs stars Victor Wembanyama and Harrison Barnes before the team's win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, Mar. 16.

The Spurs shared a picture of Legend and his son, Miles Theodore Stephens, taking a selfie with Wemby and Barnes after the game. Of course, they were coming off a win, so Wembanyama and Barnes were all smiles.

Given Legend's celebrity status, it's no surprise that he was sitting courtside with his son during the game. He and his son were enjoying the game as the Spurs overcame a deficit to win their 50th game of the year.

Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs to win No.50

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Early on, things were not looking good for the Spurs against the Clippers. They were down 17-3 just a few minutes into the game, but they didn't stay down long.

Ultimately, San Antonio came out on top behind Stephon Castle's 23 points. Wemby had 21 points, a team-leading 13 rebounds, and two assists. Barnes also scored eight points in 18 minutes off the bench.

Currently, the Spurs are in second place in the Western Conference behind the 53-15 Oklahoma City Thunder. Luckily, they have a seven-game lead on the Los Angeles Lakers, who are in third place in the conference.

The team that the Spurs just beat, the Clippers, is .500 at 34-34. That puts them in eighth place in the Western Conference and on the brink of playoff contention.

Wemby is having one of the best seasons of his career. In year three, he is averaging 24.3 points (tying his career high), 11.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. He also averages a steal and three blocks every game.

He was the first-overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Wembanyama has since become the focal point of the Spurs, and he's the team's leading scorer during the 2025-26 season.