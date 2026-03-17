The San Antonio Spurs are surging again as Victor Wembanyama continues to lead the charge. Wemby has become the centerpiece of this San Antonio team now pushing toward the NBA Playoffs. Under Mitch Johnson, the Spurs improved to 50-18 after a 119-115 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. He continues to elevate expectations with every performance. The streak reached two games. The message felt louder. This team is no longer rebuilding. It is rising.

This moment carries weight. The Spurs missed the postseason every year since 2019-20. Now, they are one of the league’s biggest stories. Wembanyama made that clear after the game, as shared by Spurs beat writer Jeff Garcia. “Means growth. That’s still not enough. I want to get to at least 60 to balance out my rookie season,” he said. The words landed like a challenge. Fifty wins matter. But for Wembanyama, it is only a checkpoint.

Victor Wembanyama demands more as Spurs raise expectations

Wembanyama is not just producing. Instead, he is setting standards. His focus has shifted beyond numbers and into culture. “A big thing for me has been also holding everybody that works with me to the standard. I’m talking everybody… I have to surround myself with the best people possible and hold them to that standard,” he said, via Jeff Garcia. As a result, that tone has shaped the locker room.

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Meanwhile, Mitch Johnson has provided structure in his first full season after Gregg Popovich moved into a front office role with the Spurs. As a result, the system looks sharper. The roles feel defined. And the belief is real.

At the same time, history adds context. The Spurs last reached 60 wins in 2016-17, finishing 61-21 before falling in the conference finals. Back then, that mark felt like the standard. For a while, it seemed distant. Now, however, it feels possible again.

So far, the Spurs has already taken a major step. However, Wembanyama is looking further ahead. If this team is already at 50 wins, what happens when they hit their ceiling in the NBA Playoffs under the bright lights?