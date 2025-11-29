The San Antonio Spurs moved into the NBA Cup quarterfinals with their 139–136 victory over the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Friday, though Guard-Forward Devin Vassell made it clear postgame that advancing didn't complete their mission.

When asked after the game how it feels to reach the quarterfinals, Vassell said:

“It feels great. I can smile now, but job ain't done.”

"It feels great [advancing in the NBA Cup]. I can smile now, but job ain't done."

San Antonio was without Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle, a situation that had Vassell carrying the offense as he finished with a season-high 35 points on an extremely efficient 12-of-17 shooting night that included a scorching 7-of-9 display from deep. It was his third career game with seven made threes, and he finished a perfect 4-for-4 at the line with zero turnovers. The 25-year-old now averages 15.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 2025. Against Denver, he served as the Spurs closer as San Antonio erased an 18-point third-quarter deficit.

The Spurs defended on their perimeter shooting with Wembanyama unavailable due to a calf issue. Eight different San Antonio players hit at least one three, helping the team reach 17 makes while shooting 40% from beyond the arc and 49% from the field. Their composure at the foul line ultimately determined the game. The Spurs went 30-for-32 (94%) at the stripe, including 12-for-12 in the fourth quarter.

Julian Champagnie put together his finest all-around performance of the season, posting 25 points, 10-for-10 at the free-throw line, and grabbing 10 rebounds, San Antonio's only double-double of the night. The Spurs’ rally was boosted by his four-point play in the third quarter, while the bench added 42 points, led by Keldon Johnson’s 14.

The Nuggets’ stars performed at a high level, but mistakes ultimately cost them the game. Jamal Murray recorded 37 points on 13-of-20 shooting, surpassing 10,000 career points. Nikola Jokic contributed 21 points, 10 assists, and 9 rebounds, while Cam Johnson added 28 points with six threes. Denver shot 53% from the field and 41% from three, but their 17 turnovers, which led to 30 San Antonio points, erased their 44-35 rebounding advantage and their earlier 18-point cushion.

The Spurs were down 74–59 at halftime and briefly behind by 18 early in the third, but closed the quarter on a 20-6 rally to make it 104–103 entering the fourth. Vassell’s late threes provided the final separation before San Antonio finished off the game.