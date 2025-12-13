This weekend, several hopefuls for Team USA’s roster for the 2028 Olympics are gathering on the campus of Duke University for a couple of days of mini-camp. Among those participating in Team USA’s camp are Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers

During the first day of Team USA camp on Friday, players participated in scrimmages during which Paige Bueckers hit Caitlin Clark with a side-step move into a 3-pointer. The highlight was probably a sign of things to come for the 2026 WNBA season when Bueckers enters her second year in the league.

Paige Bueckers side-step three on Caitlin Clark in Team USA practice

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, Bueckers won the league’s Rookie of the Year Award and was selected to the All-Star team, a honor that was also bestowed upon Clark during her rookie season. Bueckers was also named to the All-WNBA Second Team.

She appeared in a total of 36 games at a little over 33 minutes per game. She averaged 19.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals with splits of 47.7 percent shooting from the field, 33.1 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 88.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Among the other WNBA participants at Team USA camp alongside Bueckers and Clark, are Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young of the Las Vegas Aces, Kelsey Plum, Rickea Jackson and Cameron Brink of the Los Angeles Sparks, Kahleah Copper of the Phoenix Mercury, Veronica Burton of the Golden State Valkyries, Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron of the Washington Mystics, Aliyah Boston of the Indiana Fever, Brionna Jones of the Atlanta Dream, and Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky.

UCLA’s Lauren Betts and USC’s JuJu Watkins are the only college players invited to the camp.