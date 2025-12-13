The Texas Longhorns have hired Jabbar Juluke as their new running backs coach and associate head coach for offense, filling the vacancy left by Chad Scott’s dismissal after just one season. The announcement came from the official Texas Football X account on Friday, following Juluke’s interview for the position on Thursday.

Juluke arrives in Austin after spending the past four seasons at Florida as running backs coach and associate head coach. During his time with the Gators, Juluke developed a highly productive backfield, most notably sophomore Jadan Baugh. In 2025, Baugh totaled 1,170 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 220 carries, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. He also contributed 33 receptions for 210 yards and two scores, finishing second in the SEC with 122.3 all-purpose yards per game and ranking eighth nationally. Florida’s rushing attack under Juluke has ranked among the conference leaders, with Baugh earning second-team All-SEC honors. The Gators posted an 8-5 record in 2024, including victories over No. 21 LSU, No. 9 Ole Miss, Florida State, and Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Before his tenure at Florida, Juluke held running backs coaching roles at Louisiana (2018-2021), Texas Tech (2017), LSU (2016), and Louisiana Tech (2013-2015). At Louisiana, he helped the Ragin’ Cajuns set program records in 2019, rushing for 3,604 yards and 42 touchdowns, averaging 6.28 yards per carry. That season, the team’s three-headed backfield, Elijah Mitchell, Raymond Calais, and Trey Ragas, each surpassed 800 rushing yards, with Mitchell totaling 1,147 yards and 16 touchdowns. Juluke also coached future NFL players Leonard Fournette and Derrius Guice at LSU in 2016, with Fournette rushing for 843 yards and eight touchdowns in seven games and Guice surpassing 1,300 yards after Fournette’s injury.

Juluke’s high school coaching experience in Louisiana spans 17 years, including nine seasons as head coach at Edna Karr High School, where he compiled an 80-39 record, won seven district titles, a Class 4A state championship in 2012, and helped more than 70 players earn college scholarships. His deep ties across Louisiana and the broader Southeast have made him a respected recruiter, contributing to the college careers of players such as Trevor Etienne, Montrell Johnson, CJ Baxter, Grant Delpit, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and others.

In Texas, Juluke inherits a running back room in transition. CJ Baxter has entered the transfer portal, while five-star Derrek Cooper signed during early signing day. The Longhorns hope to restore their running game after a disappointing 2025 season under Scott and integrate Juluke’s proven developmental strategies into Steve Sarkisian’s offensive system. His track record of developing 1,000-yard rushers and high-performing backfields equips him to make an immediate impact.

A Southern University alumnus and New Orleans native, Juluke brings 30 years of coaching experience, including 13 at the collegiate level. He now has the task of reviving Texas’ ground game in 2026, which will likely be quarterback Arch Manning’s final season.