Tennessee Volunteers' star linebacker Arion Carter has officially declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, bringing his Vols career to a close after three impactful seasons in Knoxville. Carter announced his decision through social media, signaling the next step in his football journey.

In his announcement, Carter reflected on the difficulty of his decision and the impact Tennessee has had on his life, highlighting the strong relationship he built with the Vols’ coaching staff during his development into a starting-caliber SEC linebacker.

“Tennessee has truly become home for me, and that’s what has made this decision difficult,” Carter posted on X, formerly Twitter. “I want to start by thanking my coaches for believing in me, pushing me, and holding me to the highest standard every single day.”

Carter, a second-team All-SEC selection, emerged as one of Tennessee’s most reliable defensive contributors despite battling injuries throughout the 2025 season.

The junior appeared in 10 games with nine starts while dealing with foot issues, yet still finished the year with 76 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, 28 solo and 48 assists. The Smyrna, TN, native also made sure to acknowledge his teammates, emphasizing the bonds formed through competition.

“To my teammates — my brothers — thank you for the battles we went through together, the memories we made, and the bonds we built,” Carter added.

To close his message, Carter expressed gratitude toward the Tennessee fanbase and university. While he did not explicitly mention opting out of the Music City Bowl, his declaration confirms he will most likely not participate in the matchup.

“To the University of Tennessee and the greatest fanbase in the country, thank you for the opportunity to be a Vol,” Carted noted. “So with a lot of prayer and conversations with my family & those closest to me, l've decided to declare for the NFL Draft…forever grateful, forever a Vol.”

As No. 23 Tennessee prepares to face Illinois in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30, the Vols will now look for options to fill the void, while Carter turns his focus toward NFL evaluations and draft preparation.