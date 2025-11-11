Is there anything that San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama cannot do? If someone dares him to wrestle an anaconda in a raging river, he'd probably be able to do it.

Wembanyama led the Spurs to their third straight win after beating the Chicago Bulls, 121-117, on Monday at the United Center. With the victory, San Antonio moved up to solo second in the Western Conference with an 8-2 record.

Wembanyama had another monster effort with 38 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, and five blocks. He also buried a season-high six three-pointers.

According to the Spurs, the 21-year-old center made NBA history by becoming the first player to record over 35 points, over five three-pointers, over 10 rebounds, over five assists, and over five blocks in a game.

If one is still on the fence about whether the NBA has changed drastically, just watch Wembanyama in action.

Remember the debates surrounding Wembanyama and Portland Trail Blazers guard Scott Henderson before the draft in 2023? Yeah, they sound utterly ridiculous now.

But they're still not as ridiculous as how great Wembanyama has been in his third season. He's become more aggressive on offense, capitalizing on his 7-foot-4 frame instead of settling for outside jumpers.

As for his defense? Well, what more could you ask? He is leading the NBA in blocks with 3.8 per game. Not to mention the countless shots he's changed whenever he's patrolling the paint.

Against the Bulls, Wembanyama also climbed an all-time list after his block against Matas Buzelis in the first quarter.

Don't be surprised if Wembanyama volunteered to wash his teammates' jerseys.