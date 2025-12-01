The San Francisco 49ers beat the Cleveland Browns 26-8 on Sunday, moving to 8-4 on the season. Before the game, one of their star wide receivers outlined a harrowing moment from before the 2024 season. 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in August of 2024, costing him the first six games of his rookie year. He spoke with ESPN's Lindsey Thiry about his mindset during the incident,

“My adrenaline was rushing. I didn't feel, really, much pain at all. It was just more of like a burning sensation,” Pearsall said. “I'm very religious. I'm a Christian. I just didn't know if I was going to go to heaven or hell. I definitely thought about my family … not knowing if I was going to tell my family I love them again.”

The 49ers took Pearsall in the first round in April and had big plans for him in the 2024 season. Once he joined the club, Pearsall racked up 31 catches and 400 yards with three touchdowns. But for a moment before that season, he thought his life was over. He speaks about how the arrival of police officer Joelle Harrell impacted his thinking.

“I had a sense of relief when I saw Joelle, for sure, when she patched me up,” Pearsall said. “We just took a moment to just breathe and pray and hearing her voice telling me I'm going to be OK, and just to be strong.”

The 49ers came into the 2025 season with high expectations for Pearsall. Injuries have derailed his season so far, as he missed six games in the middle of the season. In his three games since returning, he has just five catches for 20 yards. The 49ers are still working him into the offense, as injuries and a life-threatening incident have derailed the first portion of his career.

The 49ers are on bye in Week 14.