There is no question that the Chicago Bulls starting guard Josh Giddey will never live down being crossed up by a pair of Cavaliers. Specifically, De'Andre Hunter's crossover move was vicious, so much so that Giddey literally injured his right ankle.

On Monday, the Bulls officially listed Giddey as questionable to play against the San Antonio Spurs, per the NBA Injury Report. Additionally, Patrick Williams was listed as probable after dealing with an injury on his left finger.

Meanwhile, Coby White remains out with a calf injury but is expected to return soon. Zach Collins remains out with a left scaphoid fracture.

The Bulls are coming off losing back-to-back games. On Friday, they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 126-110. The next day, they blew a twenty point lead at the half to lose to the Cavaliars 128-122. As a result, the Bulls are now standing at 6-3.

Meanwhile, Giddey is off to a hot start. He is currently averaging 21.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game. His name is already being mentioned, albeit prematurely, as a possible NBA MVP candidate.

Overall, he is playing with something to prove after signing a four-year $100 million contract during the offseason. Along the way, Giddey scored a career high of 32 points against the New York Knicks. Plus, he became the first Bull since Michael Jordan to notch a triple-double in two consecutive games.

The Bulls need Josh Giddey to steer the ship.

The Bulls wouldn't be off to a remarkable start without Josh Giddey's improved play. He has so far demonstrated his capacity to facilitate the offense, shoot from three-point range, and be an overall playmaker and leader.

Essentially, he is building off his success from the second half of last season. After the All-Star break, Giddey kicked up his playing high gear. In April, he averaged 20.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 10.8 assists. Plus, he shot 40.0% from the three-point line.

That momentum has carried over thus far into the first few games of the year. All in all, the Bulls have pieces in place for growth and potential, but Giddey needs to remain the top dog.