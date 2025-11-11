It's Victor Wembanyama's world now, and no one can do anything about it.

Wembanyama looked to continue his stellar campaign on Monday, as the San Antonio Spurs visited the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. The ultratalented center has been on a path of destruction in his third year in the NBA, proving to everyone that he's not merely a lanky sideshow for fans to ogle at.

In the first quarter against the Bulls, Wembanyama achieved another personal feat after recording his 95th straight game with a block. He passed former NBA star Mark Eaton for the third-longest streak in league history.

Bulls forward Matas Buzelis thought he had an open angle for a layup, but the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama easily rejected the shot.

Victor Wembanyama records a block for the 95th straight game 👏 The Spurs star has passed Mark Eaton (94) for the 3rd-longest streak in NBA history.pic.twitter.com/DGE6CVqjId — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Somewhere out there, some monks in China are cheering.

Article Continues Below

Even before playing against Chicago, Wembanyama was already leading the league in blocks with 3.8 per game. He was also averaging 24.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 steals.

If the MVP trophy were handed out today, he would be a prime candidate to win it, as he has led the Spurs to a 7-2 record.

Many forget that Wembanyama is only 21 years old. He's still trying to figure things out and fully grow into his physique. After recovering from a career-threatening shoulder injury, which limited him to only 46 games last season, the Spurs star acknowledged that he won't take his career for granted.

Just envision what he could do five years from now. It's a scary thought.

As of writing, the Spurs are down by a point against the Bulls, 64-63, at halftime. Wembanyama has already tallied 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, and four blocks.