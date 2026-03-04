Victor Wembanyama sent a clear message on the San Antonio Spurs' elite status following their 131-91 blowout win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.

Wembanyama didn't need a lot of playing time to light up Philadelphia's defense. In 24 minutes of action, he finished with a stat line of 10 points, eight rebounds, six blocks, four assists, and three steals. He shot 3-of-5 from the field, including 1-of-1 from beyond the arc, and 3-of-5 from the free-throw line.

Wembanyama reflected on the win after the game. Enjoying the strong campaign San Antonio is having, the young superstar center made a bold message about the team's quality against the rest of the league.

“When we play like this as a team, I think we are the best team in the world,” Wembanyama said.

How Victor Wembanyama, Spurs played against 76ers

Victor Wembanyama continues to build his case as one of the best superstars in the league. On top of that, the Spurs have made serious strides as playoff contenders, their blowout win over the 76ers being another example.

The game started out close as San Antonio only led 32-25 after the first quarter. Despite this, the Spurs exploded with an 81-39 display in the second and third periods, building the huge lead and never looking back.

Eight players scored in double-digits for San Antonio in the win, including Wembanyama. Devin Vassell led the team with a stat line of 22 points, five rebounds, two steals, one assist, and a block. He shot 7-of-10 overall, including 6-of-8 from downtown. Dylan Harper came next with 22 points and two assists, Stephon Castle had 15 points and 10 assists, Keldon Johnson put up 12 points and nine rebounds, while De'Aaron Fox and Carter Bryant provided 11 points each.

San Antonio improved to a 44-17 record on the season, holding the second spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Houston Rockets and the Minnesota Timberwolves by 5.5 games while trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder by three games.

The Spurs will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the Detroit Pistons as tip-off will take place on March 5 at 8 p.m. ET.