Kon Knueppel has not looked like a rookie at all despite it being his first season in the NBA. That's how good the fourth overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft has been for the Charlotte Hornets. Even then, there have been a few moments this season where Knueppel has indeed received a rude awakening that, indeed, he's in the premier league for basketball in the entire world — facing the best of the best the world has to offer.

One such player who gave Knueppel a “welcome to the NBA” moment was Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Hornets rookie revealed in an appearance on SportsCenter that defending the freight train that is Antetokounmpo in transition was such a frightening prospect that it reminded him that he is in the NBA indeed.

“There's a few. Just getting back in transition and Giannis is running at you, full head of steam. I think he scored,” Knueppel told Scott Van Pelt in a hilariously deadpan manner.

Kon Knueppel joins @notthefakesvp to talk about the Hornets playoff berth potential, missing Durham and Rookie of the Year race with fellow Duke teammate Cooper Flagg 👀 pic.twitter.com/EE8yspLupO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 4, 2026

Knueppel also recalled having to defend Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic being particularly memorable moments.

“I think of closing out to Steph Curry and thinking ‘no chance this doesn't go in.' Or like Luka getting a switch and an iso on the wing,” Knueppel added.

Hornets' Kon Knueppel will give future players their Welcome to the NBA moment

Knueppel has been so advanced already in his development that it's hard not to pencil him in already for future All-Star games and even future All-NBA teams. His shooting is already elite at just 20 years of age, and he's going to become so big of a problem for opposing defenses — as if he isn't already.

The Hornets are nearly above the .500 mark after a rough start to the 2025-26 season, as they now have a 31-31 record heading into their Wednesday night matchup against the Boston Celtics.