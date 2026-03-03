Following a month in which his team didn't lose a game, San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama earned Player of the Month and Defensive Player of the Month honors for February. It's the first time in Wemby's young, yet already decorated career that he's earned both honors in the same month.

In 11 games, the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year averaged 22.5 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, a league-leading 3.5 blocks along with 1.4 steal, while posting seven double-doubles. For the month, the two-time All-Star totaled 248 points, 124 rebounds and 15 steals, becoming the only player in the NBA to record 200+ points, 100+ rebounds and 15+ steals in February.

Throughout the month, the Spurs averaged a league-leading 124.8 points per game while holding opponents to 110.4, posting a 118.2 offensive rating, which was good for second in the NBA. Their 104.9 defensive rating ranked fourth in the league. San Antonio also led the league in assists per game at 31.6 and became the first team in NBA history to go undefeated in a month while scoring 110-or-more points in every game.

Dylan Harper, Mitch Johnson part of historic month for Spurs

With Wemby leading the way, the Spurs made NBA history with their perfect February. Their 28-day stint marked the first time ever that a Western Conference team earned Player, Rookie and Coach of the Month honors in the same month. It's just the third time any organization has done it since 1982-83. Dylan Harper, the second overall pick this past summer, earned Rookie of the Month and head coach Mitch Johnson was selected as Coach of the Month.

Wembanyama, Harper, Johnson and the Spurs rank second in the West behind only the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder to start the final full month of the regular season.

In the Eastern Conference, Charlotte Hornets sharpshooter Kon Knueppel captured Rookie of the Month, Boston Celtics guard Derrick White earned Defensive Player of the Month, Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham won for Player of the Month and Cleveland Cavaliers head man Kenny Atkinson received Coach of the Month honors.