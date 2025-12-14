Things got real chippy between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Early in the fourth quarter, Kansas City was trying to drive the field to score. However, the game came to a halt after L.A. safety Tony Jefferson made a big hit on Tyquan Thornton.

The hit led to several Chiefs players getting in Jefferson's face, and both teams got into it while trainers were looking at Thornton. Eventually, the officials ejected the 33-year-old safety from the game for his hit, which prompted him to flip off the Kansas City crowd.

“Here’s the Chiefs/Chargers scuffle as Tony Jefferson tried taking Tyquan Thornton out on an illegal hit. Jefferson then got ejected from the game and flipped off the crowd on his way out.”

It wasn't just one bird; it was a double, per Kris Rhim of ESPN, with picture credit to Jamie Squire at Getty Images. The 11-year veteran certainly did not hold back on his way out of the stadium. The NFL will likely investigate the situation, and there is a possibility that Tony Jefferson will be fined for his actions on Sunday.

Tony Jefferson after being ejected today, Jamie Squire/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/yvamGQEWMk — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) December 14, 2025

The hit was definitely a penalty by today's standards. However, the decision to eject Jefferson from the contest was rather controversial. Many sports fans questioned why officials ejected the Chargers' safety, even with Tyquan Thornton being hurt on the play.

“Tony Jefferson ejected for playing football,” said one fan.

Another individual claimed, “Tony Jefferson was thrown out of the game for this hit??? Prayers up for Tyquan Thortan, but this is soft from the referee.”

“Tony Jefferson just did a normal football hit, and they're acting like he just pulled a gun from under his uniform in this Chiefs game lol,” explained another user.

This person said, “Tony Jefferson getting ejected for playing hard-hitting football is crazy work.”