Victor Wembanyama made his first shot since returning from injury in the San Antonio Spurs' NBA Cup semifinal matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night.

Wembanyama is going through the third season of his career with the Spurs. He had a strong start to the 2025-26 campaign before suffering a calf strain on Nov. 14 that kept him out for a month.

The star big man returned to the court in the Spurs' NBA Cup showdown against the NBA-best Thunder squad. His presence roved to be crucial as he came off the bench to start the night, making his first bucket with a putback dunk in the opening minute of the second quarter.

Victor Wembanyama with the putback for his first bucket back 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hGiDwRNtlY — Spurs Nation (@SpursNationCP) December 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Victor Wembanyama, Spurs played 1st half vs. Thunder

Article Continues Below

It marked an incredible highlight for Victor Wembanyama to have in his return, as the Spurs trail 49-46 at halftime.

San Antonio had a slow start to the game, going down 31-20 after the first quarter. Despite trailing as much as 16 points, the Spurs fought back with a huge run to cut the deficit down to three.

Ball movement, turnovers and fast break scoring is playing an impact on the matchup. The Thunder have the edge in three categories by creating 10 assists, limiting their turnovers to just seven, and scoring 11 points on the fast break. The Spurs are losing in all three as they have seven assists, 11 turnovers and four fast break points.

No one has yet to reach double-digits in scoring for San Antonio. Stephon Castle leads the way with nine points and three rebounds. De'Aaron Fox came next with eight points and three assists, while Harrison Barnes, Devin Vassell and Dylan Harper scored six points each. Meanwhile, Wembanyama has five points, five rebounds, two steals, one assist, and a block.

If they win, the Spurs will look forward to the NBA Cup championship game against the New York Knicks on Dec. 16. If they lose, they will return home to host the Washington Wizards on Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. ET.