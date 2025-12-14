The Kansas City Chiefs came into Week 15 with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread. They have been locked in a tight game with the Los Angeles Chargers all afternoon. And then, as he tried to lead a game-winning drive, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went down with an apparent knee injury.

Mahomes left knee buckles and he has left the game pic.twitter.com/a0dkUXynjE — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) December 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

This put Gardner Minshew on the field with less than two minutes to go, down by three points. Minshew threw an interception that sealed Kansas City's fate. Because of their loss and the wins from the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, and Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs have been eliminated from the playoffs.

Patrick Mahomes was helped to the locker room after leaving the field. (📺 CBS) pic.twitter.com/mPvjdlMZRJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 14, 2025

Mahomes was helped off the field, barely able to put weight on his left leg. He did not return to the game, as there were only seconds to go. Minshew was unable to lead the comeback, but may be asked to bring the Chiefs back into the stable coming up.

The Chiefs had made the playoffs in ten consecutive years, featuring three Super Bowls and two more appearances. But this season has been disastrous from the start, and they are now 6-8. The severity of Mahomes' injury is yet to be seen, but as long as he is back in September, it's all the same for Kansas City.

The Chiefs' defense gave the offense plenty of opportunities to take this game from the Chargers and stay alive. Mahomes and the offense scored zero points on their four second-half possessions, ending their season. For the first time since Mahomes became the starter, Kansas City will play in a meaningless game. The only question now is whether or not Mahomes will play.

The Chiefs hit the road to face the Tennessee Titans in Week 16. That is followed by a home game against the Denver Broncos on Christmas and a road duel with the Las Vegas Raiders to finish out the season.