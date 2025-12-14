The Jacksonville Jaguars are staying hot, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a lot to do with it.

In Week 15, Lawrence and the Jags put on a show in a Sunday home game against the visiting New York Jets at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville on their way to a 48-20 victory.

Lawrence had a hand in six touchdowns by the Jaguars against the hapless New York defense, as he threw for five touchdowns with zero interceptions. In addition, he had a rushing score. He finished the contest with 330 passing yards on 20-of-32 pass completions and 51 rushing yards on five carries, including one that went for 20 yards.

So incredible was the former Clemson Tigers football program quarterback against the Jets that he managed to earn a place in an extremely exclusive NFL statistical club that only has two other players in it, according to a social media post by the Jaguars on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

“@trevorlawrence is the third player in NFL history with at least 250 passing yards (285), four touchdown passes (four), 50 rushing yards (51) and one rushing touchdown (one) in a single game, joining QBs Trent Green and Michael Vick,” the post read.

As for the Jaguars, they have extended their winning streak to five games and maintained their place atop the AFC South division standings with a 10-4 record. The Houston Texans also won on Sunday, beating the Arizona Cardinals to improve to 9-5 and keep the race to the top of the division interesting.

The Jaguars have three more games left on their 2025 NFL schedule, with a showdown against the Denver Broncos coming up next in Week 16 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.