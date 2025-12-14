With the Cleveland Browns' disastrous loss against the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon, 31-3, it was a dreadful outing for rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders. As Sanders got the boost that he would be the Browns' starting quarterback for the rest of the season, the homestretch of the regular season is also an audition for next year, as Sunday's contest wasn't a great sighting.

Rewind before Sunday's loss to the Bears, as NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport would speak on Sanders and say that there have been many aspects Cleveland has liked about Sanders. Plus, depending on how he plays to close out the season, he could “solidify himself as the Browns franchise quarterback.”

“[Shedeur Sanders] set to make his fourth start, and someone who is going to now start for the rest of the season, something coach Kevin Stefanski announced last week,” Rapoport said. “And with all the talk and all the angst and all the debate, there is a possibility, maybe even a very real possibility that Shedeur Sanders is good.”

“My understanding is he does, in fact, have a chance to solidify himself as the Browns franchise quarterback, based on how he plays over the next several games,” Rapoport continued. “He has been efficient; they like his pocket movement, needs to work still on taking fewer sacks, but the play-making ability is there. Impressive early for Shedeur.”

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay Morning with @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero: The #49ers close the door on Brandon Aiyuk but will have CMC today; #Browns QB Shedeur Sanders has a chance to become the franchise starter during this stretch; More on how Philip Rivers looked in practice. pic.twitter.com/3D8uB7PMFf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 14, 2025

Article Continues Below

A look at Shedeur Sanders with the Browns this season

With the Browns taking on the Bears, it was a clunker for Sanders as he threw for 177 yards with zero touchdowns and three interceptions, taking five sacks. He would complete 18 of his 35 pass attempts in what was a frustrating day for Cleveland on each side of the ball, with the defense allowing 31 points to Chicago.

So far this season, in five appearances, Sanders has thrown for 946 yards to go with five touchdowns and six picks. Sanders still has a chance to show that Cleveland should give him the keys to the car for next season as the team next takes on the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 21.