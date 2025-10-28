Amid the Oklahoma City Thunder's laundry list of injuries to its roster, including All-Star Jalen Williams and reserve guard Isaiah Joe, no one's stepped up more than sophomore guard Ajay Mitchell, which didn't go unnoticed by veteran Isaiah Hartenstein. Williams and Joe have yet to make their regular-season debut. Before Tuesday's game against the Sacramento Kings, Chet Holmgren was added to the injury list. Through it all, Mitchell's remained consistent.

Through four games, the 2024 second-round pick is averaging 18.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.0 steals. Ajay Mitchell has emerged as a go-to option off the bench, which Hartenstein addressed after Monday's 101-94 win against the Dallas Mavericks.

“I think he's just very mature. I think that's what I saw from day one. I think that's the luxury you get when you draft a guy who's a little older,” Hartenstein said. “He has confidence. He doesn't shy away from the game. He approaches the game the right way, and I think that's why you see how comfortable he is right now.”

Mitchell scored 17 points on 7-for-14 from the floor. He also finished with seven rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 27 minutes off the bench.

Isaiah Hartenstein on Chet Holmgren's growth for Thunder

Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein sees Chet Holmgren's growth in 2025-26. From their championship run in last year's playoffs to offseason workouts that featured sessions with NBA shooting coach Drew Hanlen, Hartenstein isn't surprised by Holmgren's impressive start to the regular season.

Hartenstein spoke on Holmgren's gains after Monday's win against the Mavericks.

“His confidence, but also just playing through contact. I think that's where he's been a lot better in,” Hartenstein said. “I've been with him all summer, seen the work he put in with Drew Hanlen, and you're kind of just seeing it right now. You're seeing this confidence. You're seeing what he's been doing for our team, and he's also just healthy, too. I think those two big keys — his confidence and him being healthy — he's one of the best bigs in the league.”

Holmgren is averaging 23.0 points on 56.9% shooting, including 41.7% from deep, 10.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks. He's on pace for a standout campaign. Perhaps his breakout year, one similar to All-Star Jalen Williams, of Holmgren's 2022 draft class, in 2024-25.