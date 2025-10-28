Four games into the 2025-26 regular season, Isaiah Hartenstein knows that Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren's production is a big reason the defending champion's undefeated thus far. Ahead of Holmgren's first night off due to back soreness amid the campaign's first back-to-back, Hartenstein identified the specific growth he's seen in Chet.

Hartenstein revealed he got a close-up look at Holmgren's gains during the offseason, as we're all seeing the fruits of Chet's labor amid his first four regular-season games.

“His confidence, but also just playing through contact. I think that's where he's been a lot better in,” Hartenstein said. “I've been with him all summer, seen the work he put in with Drew Hanlen, and you're kind of just seeing it right now. You're seeing this confidence. You're seeing what he's been doing for our team, and he's also just healthy, too. I think those two big keys — his confidence and him being healthy — he's one of the best bigs in the league.”

Holmgren's been stellar out of the gates, averaging 23.0 points on 56.9% shooting, including 41.7% from deep, 10.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks. Chet's on pace for a standout campaign. Perhaps his breakout year, as all of the signs from his championship run throughout the playoffs last year to his extraordinary start to the regular season amid All-Star Jalen Williams' recovery.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will go for a perfect 5-0 mark in Holmgren's absence when they host the Sacramento Kings at the Paycom Center on Tuesday.

Chet Holmgren ruled out for Thunder game vs. Kings

After Thunder forward Chet Holmgren dislocated his thumb against the Hawks, he entered Monday's game listed as questionable on the injury report ahead of facing the Mavericks. Holmgren was cleared to play hours before tip-off, which led most to believe he'd probably take the night off on the second night of a back-to-back. Holmgren also made Mavs rookie Cooper Flagg's welcome to the NBA moment when he dunked on him in the second half.

In a 101-94 win against the Mavericks, he stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks, and two assists. He also drained a pair of threes, as Holmgren is now 10-of-24 (42.1%) from behind the three-point arc.