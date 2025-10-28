The Oklahoma City Thunder will be short one key starter but regain another as they return home for a three-game stretch beginning Tuesday night against the Sacramento Kings.

The team announced that center Chet Holmgren has been ruled out with low back soreness, while guard Alex Caruso has cleared concussion protocol and is available to play. The reigning NBA champions (4-0) are set to tip off against the Kings (1-2) at Paycom Center.

Holmgren last appeared in Monday night’s 101-94 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, where he posted another strong performance in his third NBA season. The 23-year-old finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks, and two assists while shooting 6-for-10 from the field and 4-for-6 from the free throw line across 32 minutes. He also recorded a team-high plus/minus of +15, continuing his consistent two-way production to start the season.

Through four games, Holmgren is averaging 23 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 56.9% from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc in 34.3 minutes per contest. His efficiency and rim protection have been central to Oklahoma City’s undefeated start, but the team will now have to manage his workload carefully as they navigate a busy early schedule.

Caruso, meanwhile, returns after missing three straight games while in concussion protocol. The 31-year-old veteran last played in Oklahoma City’s season opener — a 125-124 double-overtime win over the Houston Rockets. In that contest, he tallied eight points, three assists, two rebounds, two steals, and one block while shooting 3-for-9 from the field and 2-for-6 from three across 30 minutes.

The Thunder will still be without several key rotation players. Isaiah Joe remains out with a left knee contusion, while Thomas Sorber (right ACL recovery), Nikola Topic (post-surgical recovery), Kenrich Williams (left knee surgery), and Jalen Williams (right wrist surgery) continue their rehabilitations. Head coach Mark Daigneault has relied on Oklahoma City’s depth and defensive consistency to maintain momentum through the early portion of the season.

The Thunder will host the Kings at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday night at Paycom Center.