Although the Oklahoma City Thunder has held the top spot in the Western Conference throughout the 2024-25 campaign, ESPN analyst Stephen A Smith doesn't consider them championship contenders. After Thunder forward Jalen Williams made his first All-Star team, and his All-Star teammate, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is considered a favorite to win MVP, could this be the year Oklahoma City reaches the NBA Finals? Maybe.

Either way, when asked if this is the season the Thunder breakthrough, Smith was reluctant to name the Thunder his favorite to win the Finals this season, per ESPN's First Take.

“No. I think they've looked legit. I believe in SGA. He was my MVP last year. He's my MVP now,” Smith said. “I think Sam Presti is one of the elite executives in the game. This man has put a roster together. But look at the players he's had over the years. The man still hasn't won a championship. I don't know if there's some black cat running around that franchise.

“I don't know what the hell is going on. But, somehow, some way, they find a way not to get it done. So, until they do, no,” Smith concluded.

As the top-ranked defense in the NBA, the Thunder are on pace to win the Western Conference. However, as the youngest team in the association, Stephen A Smith will most likely lean towards one of the veteran-led teams over the Thunder as contenders. It wouldn't come as a surprise if he picks a team such as the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, or even the Golden State Warriors to beat Oklahoma City in a best-of-7 series.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sounds off on the Western Conference

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander knows coming out on top to represent the Western Conference in the 2025 NBA Finals won't be easy. When a reporter told Gilgeous-Alexander of Warriors' Draymond Green's comments, he reminded the media of how tough the West is as a whole.

For SGA, the rest of the top-10 teams in the Thunder's respective conference will also be challenging.

“The Western Conference has always been tough and will always be tough,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Challenge all throughout the conference it feels like from two through 11. The teams are good. There's never a night off in the West…But we focus on ourselves for the most part, make sure we're getting better every day. Hopefully, when we see our challenges, we're the best versions of ourselves when we advance.”

The Thunder will face the Jazz on the road on Friday.