After Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played in his third All-Star Game, he responded to Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green’s prediction that the Warriors would win the 2025 NBA Finals. After acquiring Jimmy Butler in a five-team deal, Golden State is attempting to make a push toward the upper echelon of the Western Conference.

Green, a guest commentator during TNT’s broadcast of the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, put the league on notice during its pregame show. After the All-Star Game, a reporter asked Gilgeous-Alexander for his response to Green’s pregame comments.

“I’d expect him to say that being on the Golden State Warriors and playing basketball for them, I’d hope he wouldn’t say they’d lose,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I guess we’ll have to wait and see.”

After the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, the Warriors upgraded their roster by trading for Miami Heat disgruntled forward Jimmy Butler and teaming him up with Stephen Curry. The move has Green predicting a fifth championship with the Warriors, the first since their 2022 Finals victory against the Boston Celtics.

Green doubled down on his championship declaration on Sunday night.

“I said, I think we’re gonna win a championship, but I lied,” Green said. “We are going to win the championship. It’s going to happen.”

Draymond Green's take didn’t surprise Gilgeous-Alexander, who’s led the Thunder to the Western Conference’s best record, 44-10. He’s also a favorite to win this year’s 2025 MVP award.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s heartfelt All-Star admission

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander revealed his less-than-ideal take on the All-Star Game’s new format. After Sunday’s debut of the NBA’s tournament-style format, Gilgeous-Alexander spoke on what he didn’t like about the event.

For Gilgeous-Alexander, the constant stops interrupted the flow of the tournament. However, playing in his third All-Star Game isn't something SGA takes for granted.

“The breaks weren’t ideal. I would rather play without breaks, but I had fun nonetheless,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I feel like it was a little more towards the competitive tonight — which is a good feeling, a step in the right direction. I guess it’s up to the guys that handle all that stuff to figure out what’s next and how to make it more and more interesting.

“And hopefully, we get there one day. But, I’m glad it’s not my job to figure that stuff out, and I’m excited for the second half of the season,” Gilgeous-Alexander concluded.

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will face the Jazz on Friday.